500 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 274,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,516,000.

BATS VFMO traded down $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. 64,948 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $493.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

