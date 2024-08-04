5,310 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 995,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,962,000 after buying an additional 231,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 163.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 244,852 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,131 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

