5,672 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSEP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $37.44. 114,057 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.