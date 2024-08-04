671 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.43. 3,764,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,945. The company has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.