770 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 650.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in National Grid by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in National Grid by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 161,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. 1,171,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

