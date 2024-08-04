807 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Several research firms recently commented on RBC. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.71.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded down $11.48 on Friday, hitting $276.55. The stock had a trading volume of 285,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,428. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $309.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.62 and its 200 day moving average is $272.17. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

