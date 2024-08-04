Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Aaron’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.00-0.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.250 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.03 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

AAN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

