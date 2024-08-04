ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $27,426.38 and approximately $0.43 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.48 or 1.00000064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00056769 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000027 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

