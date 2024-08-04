Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 12,433.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25,850.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 1,085,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,893. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

