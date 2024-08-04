Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 378,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $53,025,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RITM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RITM stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

