Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

