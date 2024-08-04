Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 169,121 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,259. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

