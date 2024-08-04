Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 11,216.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of SMG stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.66. 1,168,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,856. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

