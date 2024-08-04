ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 1,664,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,875.12 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.