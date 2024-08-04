ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.090 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 986,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The company has a market cap of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Report on ACCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.