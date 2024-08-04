ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.09 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.
ACCO Brands Price Performance
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.
Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands
In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
