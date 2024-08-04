ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.040-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 986,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The stock has a market cap of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.