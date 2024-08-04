Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.14.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.