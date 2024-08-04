Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

