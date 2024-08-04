Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 194.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

