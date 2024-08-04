aelf Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $271.43 million and $42.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,045,363 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

