AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.970 EPS.
NYSE:AES traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $17.13. 10,660,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
