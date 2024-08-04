AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.970 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $17.13. 10,660,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

