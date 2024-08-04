AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 9.2 %

MITT stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MITT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

