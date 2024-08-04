AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $115.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.20.

AGCO opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $132.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,263,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AGCO by 3,115.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AGCO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

