Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.65 and traded as low as C$14.10. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 35,375 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALC

Algoma Central Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$109.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.1595745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

About Algoma Central

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.