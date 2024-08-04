Algorand Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $938.39 million and $34.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,761,199 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.