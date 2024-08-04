Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alico Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.79. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.
Alico Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALCO
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alico
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.