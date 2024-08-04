Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.79. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Alico Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALCO

Alico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.