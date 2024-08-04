Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.52-4.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. Ameren also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Ameren Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AEE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,366. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $85.74.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

