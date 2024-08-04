Ameresco, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
Shares of AMRC stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.
In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
