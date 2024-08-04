American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Down 2.3%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.06 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
