American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Shares Down 2.3%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.06 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:ESGY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 3.45% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

