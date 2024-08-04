American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.740-1.780 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 4,077,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.