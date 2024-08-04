American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) PT Raised to $24.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APEI

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $311.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.