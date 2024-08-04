American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $223.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.42.

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

