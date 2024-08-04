American Trust Buys 685 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

American Trust raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. SWS Partners raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESML traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. 77,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.