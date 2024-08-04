American Trust Buys Shares of 798 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.61. The company had a trading volume of 679,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,653. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.58.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.