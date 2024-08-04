American Trust Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.40. 1,322,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

