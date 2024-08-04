American Trust Has $476,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American Trust cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML stock traded down $74.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $809.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $997.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $950.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $319.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

