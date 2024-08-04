American Trust Has $733,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

American Trust decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

