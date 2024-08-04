American Trust Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American Trust grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,454,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.77. 1,484,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $561.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.77.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

