American Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,079. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

