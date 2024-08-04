American Trust Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

American Trust reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,880,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,158,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $663.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,719 shares of company stock valued at $32,032,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

