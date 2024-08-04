American Trust Purchases New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 922 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $9.24 on Friday, hitting $233.60. The company had a trading volume of 567,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

