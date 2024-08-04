American Trust Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 195.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 299,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 198,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. 3,383,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,149. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

