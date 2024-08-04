American Trust Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,243,740,000 after buying an additional 346,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,235. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

