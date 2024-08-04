American Trust Sells 1,218 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, insider Aurelio Aleman 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aurelio Aleman 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,173 shares of company stock worth $1,678,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

View Our Latest Report on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $20.36. 1,628,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.