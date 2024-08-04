American Trust Sells 93 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $170.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,776.14. 958,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,647.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,620.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,944.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.