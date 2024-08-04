American Trust Sells 94 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Trust lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.76.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,978,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,070. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.12, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.59. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

