Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Price Target at GBX 583.17

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.50).

CBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.85) target price for the company.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £40,075.20 ($51,550.30). Insiders acquired a total of 92 shares of company stock worth $44,950 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON CBG opened at GBX 486.20 ($6.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 473.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 453.19. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 911.50 ($11.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £731.68 million, a PE ratio of 511.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

