Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $27.60

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

