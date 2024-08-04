Analysts Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Price Target at $250.04

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.04.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $240.42 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.