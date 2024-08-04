Analyzing Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Free Report) and Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75 Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$54.42 million ($2.24) -14.67

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Longboard Pharmaceuticals. Longboard Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Longboard Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.47%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.76% -44.42%

Summary

Longboard Pharmaceuticals beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. It also develops LP659, an S1P receptor modulator for the treatment of neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.